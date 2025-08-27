Sign Up for the Latest YouTube Beta on Android TV

There’s a fresh YouTube app beta available for Android TV users. Google is actively looking for people to join the beta and provide feedback.

The team doesn’t list exactly what users can expect from the beta, though they do say that they’re, “specifically interested in anything around usability and performance.” Signing up is simple enough. You can follow the link below, join the beta, then expect an app update to populate on your Android TV device.

Once you’re in that beta, let us know what you find.

// Google