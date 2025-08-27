Samsung is hosting a group of deals on its website this week, maybe in an attempt to steal a bit of Google’s Pixel 10 thunder. As consumers, we can dig it.

There are a few deals to note, but the big ones are instant savings on a few of the latest Galaxy devices, without the need for a trade-in device to score the deal. For example, you can snag a Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1699 ($300 off), Galaxy S25 Ultra for $999 ($300 off), or even a set of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $189 ($60 off). Other Galaxy devices on sale include the Galaxy S25 Edge ($220 off), Galaxy S25+ ($150 off), plus the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds FE.

Again, these are instant savings, but if you do have a trade-in device, you can save even more. Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold 7 with select device trade-ins, which is big savings.

Typically to score a good deal on a Samsung device, you’ll need a trade-in, so take advantage of this offer if you don’t have a phone already. It’s not a bad deal at all.