Samsung announced an upcoming Galaxy Event on September 4. Scheduled to take place at 5:30am EDT, most folks in the US might be sleeping when this IFA-based event happens.

However, we can already take a few guesses as to what Samsung is likely to introduce. There have been rumblings of the Galaxy S25 FE, as well as new Galaxy Tab S10 devices. Samsung says, “Be part of the reveal online and see how the next evolution of Galaxy sets a new standard for effortless productivity through multimodal capabilities.”

You’ll be able to stream the event on Samsung’s website and Samsung’s YouTube channel on September 4.

Think we can expect anything else beyond the S25 FE and new Galaxy Tabs?

