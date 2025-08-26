Earlier this month, word got out that Google Translate would soon help you better your language learning skills. That news is now official via Google, with users able to access a beta experience inside of the Translate app.

Google says that it’s designed for the “early learner looking to begin practicing conversation or an advanced speaker looking to brush up on vocabulary for an upcoming trip,” with users able to create what’s essentially their own lesson plans. While apps like Duolingo have a specific course that you follow, Translate puts you in control of what you’re learning.

To use it, tap “practice” in the app, set your current skill level, what your goal is, then Translate will generate a customized scenario for you. You can choose to listen to conversations and tap words to help build comprehension or you can practice speaking with hints available when you need them.

This new experience is available for both Android and iOS starting this week. For language support, Google lists English speakers practicing Spanish and French, as well as for Spanish, French and Portuguese speakers practicing English.

// Google