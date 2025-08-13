There are plenty of app options out there if you’re looking to learn or practice up your language skills. The big name is Duolingo, but what if Google used its existing Google Translate app to offer a similar service? Is that something you might be interested in and possibly even pay for?

Discovered inside of a build of Google Translate (version 9.14.71.788519780.3-release), Google is testing this very thing, with the feature appearing essentially ready for roll out to the masses. Once unlocked, the landing page specifically states that this is a “Beta experience,” but also that there’s a trial period with early and “unlimited” access. It seems that if this features tests positively, Google could possibly charge for it.

Diving deeper, users can currently choose between learning/practicing French or Spanish. At launch, it’s expected that language support will include English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. Once you establish your level, you’re provided with recommended scenarios, such as meeting a colleague or greeting someone for the first time. A cool feature that’s shown is the ability to create your own practice scenarios. Let’s say you’re headed to Mexico and definitely want to know how to order your favorite food or ask where a bathroom is. You can type that specific scenario in and Translate would help you.

We don’t yet have word from Google on when this feature will officially launch, but from the look of it, we have to be close. As someone who recently fired up Duolingo to brush up on my Spanish, I am looking forward to this.

