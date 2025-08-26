Google Pixel 10 Pro Pre-Orders are Starting to Ship

We all pre-ordered the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL last week, knowing that they should arrive around August 28, as that is the official in-store date. Today, confirmation emails for shipments started hitting inboxes, so it looks like Google will hit their announced target.

Pixel 10 Pro pre-order shipments: Both Tim and I received the “Your Google Store order is ready to ship” email, with a tracking number (likely from UPS), and an estimated delivery date of “Aug 28 – Aug 29.” While we don’t often get too excited about supposed shipments if they haven’t actually started moving and are just labels being prepared, Google has been pretty good about hitting launch dates in the past. They may not be early like Samsung often is, but they also aren’t super late, as long as the devices are in-stock and not backordered.

For the Pixel 10 series, if you didn’t pre-order, shipping dates are about a week out (around September 2 for free shipping) and beyond, depending on the model and storage variant. Of course, you could always walk into a Best Buy and grab one same-day on August 28 or potentially get Amazon to deliver a device overnight. These Pixel 10 phones have not completely soldout anywhere as far as we can tell.

Everyone who sells the Pixel 10 series is still doing those $200 credit deals too, by the way. It’s not a bad time to get into Google’s shiny new toys.

Let us know if you get your Pixel 10 early!