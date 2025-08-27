Google’s New My Pixel App Arrives for Pixel 10 Launch

You have noticed a new app on your Pixel device yesterday called My Pixel. Google announced last week alongside the Pixel 10 series that this new app was here as a replacement to the Pixel Tips app and it has now mass rolled out to everyone.

New My Pixel app update: The new My Pixel app is the place you’ll now turn to learn all that’s new with your Pixel devices, plus it’ll keep track of orders through the Google Store, as well as offer a connection to support. Pixel owners in the US, UK and Australia, Japan, and Taiwan can currently experience it.

The new app has 4 tabs to it: Home, Tips, Support, and Store. All should be pretty self explanatory. Google wants this app to be the place you go for any Pixel needs. The Tips section will give you the latest news on features, offer ideas to help you get more out of your device, etc. The Support tab is there if you need help, can run diagnostics, let you chat with an AI agent (lol), and even start the repair process if necessary. The Store page will let you shop for more devices and it should show promotions and such, if available. Finally, the Home tab gives you shortcuts to the latest Pixel happenings and can even show you the status on orders and shipments from the Store.

It’s a pretty slick app, so if you aren’t seeing it, hit that link below to update.

Google Play Link: My Pixel

// Google