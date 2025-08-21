ESPN has gone live with its new stand-alone streaming service called ESPN Unlimited. The new Unlimited service is the service so many of us have been waiting for – a streaming option that gets us all of ESPN without the need for a bigger cable or streaming TV subscription.

ESPN Unlimited plans, pricing: The new ESPN Unlimited is available starting today for the price of $29.99/mo. Since this is a big launch, ESPN and Disney are offering a bundle for the next 12 months that gets you ESPN Unlimited, Disney+, and Hulu for that same $29.99 price. Once that promotional 12 months is over, the price jumps to $35.99/mo.

I should point out that the $29.99/mo bundle is for the basic Disney+ and Hulu plans that include ads. If you’d like to jump up to an ad-free experience, there is a Premium offering that is discounted to $38.99/mo for the first 12 months. It then increases to $44.99/mo after the promotional period.

ESPN is also still offering a plan called ESPN Select, which is just a re-brand of ESPN+. It costs $11.99/mo.

ESPN Unlimited (w/ ads) : $29.99/mo

: $29.99/mo ESPN Unlimited Bundle – includes Disney+ (w/ ads) and Hulu (w/ ads): $29.99/mo for 12 months ($35.99/mo after)

– includes Disney+ (w/ ads) and Hulu (w/ ads): $29.99/mo for 12 months ($35.99/mo after) ESPN Unlimited Bundle Premium – includes Disney+ and Hulu: $38.99/mo for 12 months ($44.99/mo after)

– includes Disney+ and Hulu: $38.99/mo for 12 months ($44.99/mo after) ESPN Select – only access to ESPN+: $11.99/mo

For those who missed the announcement, ESPN Unlimited is an ESPN streaming service that gets you streaming access to all of ESPN’s properties, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX. You’ll also get access to major sporting events they broadcast. It sounds pretty great, even if it is expensive.

Sign-up for ESPN Unlimited