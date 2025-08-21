Dark Mode Randomly Hits Fitbit App Before Its Big Redesign

I know that we all read yesterday’s news about a brand new Fitbit app launching in October alongside the Pixel Watch 4 with the dark mode that we should have had years ago, but I have some related news that will help us get through the next month or so. Yesterday, the Fitbit team also announced a new update to the current Fitbit app that…adds dark mode.

Fitbit app dark mode: In a short community post, the Fitbit Community Team says that Fitbit app version 4.50 is here and the only new feature they wanted to share is dark mode. They then provided 4 bullet points to describe the addition, which is pretty funny. Like, it’s just a dark mode, guys.

Here are those bullets and the benefits that the Fitbit team now understands in 2025:

Reduced eye strain : The darker colors emit less blue light, which can help alleviate eye fatigue, particularly during evening use.

: The darker colors emit less blue light, which can help alleviate eye fatigue, particularly during evening use. Improved battery life : For devices with OLED screens, Dark Mode can significantly reduce battery consumption by lighting up fewer pixels.

: For devices with OLED screens, Dark Mode can significantly reduce battery consumption by lighting up fewer pixels. Enhanced readability : The high contrast between text and background can make information easier to read for some users.

: The high contrast between text and background can make information easier to read for some users. Sleek new Look: It gives your Fitbit app a fresh, modern appearance that’s easy on the eyes.

Maybe even funnier here is the fact that after describing the benefits, they had to admit that they didn’t even fully implement the dark mode correctly and explained that “a limited number of elements may not fully render in the dark theme at the initial launch.” Y’all had one job.

I’m not seeing Fitbit v4.50 anywhere at the moment, so this must be rolling out slowly. Let us know if you see it.

Google Play Link: Fitbit

// Fitbit