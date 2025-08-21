Google announced that Gemini is coming to replace Google Assistant on its lineup of Google Home smart speakers and displays, but of course, they snuck in a little hardware tease during its Made by Google ’25 event video yesterday.

In a Gemini-focused bit between Lando Norris and the Greek Freak, we can spot a little Nest Mini-like speaker with lights on the bottom having a conversation with the McLaren F1 driver. It’s brief, but it’s clear as day as shown in the header image above. It’s a cute little thing.

We have no official details on the speaker, such as pricing or launch date. Given it’s a Gemini-powered speaker, I’m sure you can all assume what it will be capable of. Things like smart home control and real-time conversations with Gemini Live should all be doable on the speaker.

Video of the speaker in action starts at 15:48.