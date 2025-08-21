Droid Life

Sneaky: Google Teased New Gemini Smart Speaker Yesterday

Google announced that Gemini is coming to replace Google Assistant on its lineup of Google Home smart speakers and displays, but of course, they snuck in a little hardware tease during its Made by Google ’25 event video yesterday.

In a Gemini-focused bit between Lando Norris and the Greek Freak, we can spot a little Nest Mini-like speaker with lights on the bottom having a conversation with the McLaren F1 driver. It’s brief, but it’s clear as day as shown in the header image above. It’s a cute little thing.

We have no official details on the speaker, such as pricing or launch date. Given it’s a Gemini-powered speaker, I’m sure you can all assume what it will be capable of. Things like smart home control and real-time conversations with Gemini Live should all be doable on the speaker.

Video of the speaker in action starts at 15:48.

