In the new Android 16 QPR2 Beta, Google has added a new “Expanded” option in the dark theme settings area that “Automatically applies Dark theme to more apps for improved accessibility.” If you had any holdout apps who refused to add a properly supported dark theme, Google has come to the rescue.

Since most apps have dark themes already, I was trying to think of where this might apply, so that I could show you in this post. And then it hit me! The f*cking Fitbit app doesn’t have a dark theme yet. Google has refused to add a dark theme to it over the years, even after promising to be working on it 2 years ago. Of course, they are finally adding it in a big October refresh, but if you run QPR2 today, you can apply it yourself.

The new settings area for Dark Theme on Android 16 QPR2 hasn’t changed much, but you now have options for Standard and Expanded. Expanded, as you can read above, is simply applying the theme to more apps, it isn’t changing the level of darkness to the system or any other option you may have encountered from other phone makers (like OnePlus).

And would you look at that, Fitbit in dark mode.