Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 Update Released for Pixel Phones

Google just dropped a minor update for the Android 16 QPR3 Beta program. The update arrives as Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 and appears to be a little bug fixer that they didn’t even provide a changelog for.

The update is available as build CP11.251209.009 for the Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a/7/7 Pro, along with build CP11.251209.009.A1 for the other devices, like the Pixel 10 series. Again, we don’t know of any changes, only that Google is pushing this out a few weeks before we expect this QPR3 build to go stable as the March Pixel update with Pixel Feature Drop goodies alongside it.

Here’s the important release info:

Release date : February 10, 2026

: February 10, 2026 Build : CP11.251209.009 (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7)

: CP11.251209.009 (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7) Build : CP11.251209.009.A1 (all other Pixel devices)

: CP11.251209.009.A1 (all other Pixel devices) Emulator support : TBA

: TBA Security patch level : 2026-01-05

: 2026-01-05 Google Play services: 25.47.33

The OTA for Beta 2.1 should be live already. You can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.

Info on the Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 build can be found here.

// Google