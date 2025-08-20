As a part of the wave of Pixel hardware announcements from today, Google also previewed the future of Fitbit that includes both a redesigned app (dark mode!) and their new personal health coach, which is powered by AI and will attempt to “help you be your best.”

New Fitbit app with dark mode: Before we get into the health coach part of this, I have to talk about the new Fitbit app. Google says the new Fitbit app has been “reimagined with coaching and AI at its core.” That’s great and all, but you’ll likely be more impressed to learn that it has major visual improvements that took into account a lot of user suggestions, like more intuitive data visualization, easier layouts, improved syncing, and the dark mode that was needed years ago.

Fitbit’s Personal Health Coach: Alright, with that big news out of the way, let’s talk about this new personal health coach. Powered by AI, this new coach will attempt to help you reach goals, constantly adapt to your health and wellness metrics, and be available at all times.

What does that look like? Well, it starts with that redesigned Fitbit app that was built to showcase this coach. But to get started, you’ll have to tell it what your goals and preferences are, so that it can build a custom fitness plan for you. It can then adjust workout plans based on real-time data and daily insights, like your daily readiness score. Google even suggests you talk to the AI coach (there’s an “Ask Coach” button) when you get an injury, so that it can further adjust plans or tweak workouts around it.

Of course, sleep is always going to be one of the (or maybe the) most important pieces of a wellness journey and the personal health coach will utilize new sleep algorithms to help you further understand its metrics (like duration and stages). The coach can spot patterns on how to improve sleep and suggest a sleep schedule, where it recommends additional sleep to rest from harder workouts.

Finally, the wellness piece of this AI-coach comes from learning aspects about your life from your other connected apps or hardware (like a smart scale). You can also just ask it questions to get answers about relieving stress or targeted workouts to lose weight, etc. It will proactively share trends about you too, with suggestions along the way to further improve on your fitness and wellness journey.

Google plans to start rolling out the personal health coach within Fitbit Premium in October. It should arrive as a part of the fully redesigned Fitbit app that we’re just going to assume lands with the launch of Pixel Watch 4 at that time. It should also work with the latest Fitbit trackers and smartwatches.

// Google