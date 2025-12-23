Droid Life

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1 Released for Pixel Phones!

A small fixer update is rolling out to Google Pixel devices, labeled as Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1. It doesn’t appear to be anything major, but important for anyone who is currently on the QPR3 beta.

Inside this update, there’s a single fix listed: “A change that caused some apps to crash on startup. (Issue #470144317Issue #470214834).” This is good in the sense that Beta 1 wasn’t completely riddled with issues, so if the changelog is minimal, that’s a good sign.

Here’s the important stuff to note.

  • Release date: December 23, 2025
  • Builds: CP11.251114.007
  • Emulator support: TBA
  • Security patch level: 2025-12-05
  • Google Play services: 25.41.31
  • API diff:
    • QPR2 Beta 2 → API 36.1
    • API 36 → API 36.1

The OTA for Beta 1.1 should be live already. You can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.

// Google

