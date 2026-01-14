Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 Just Released for Pixel Phones

Google has released Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 for all of its still-supported Pixel phones, tablets, and foldables.

After releasing Android 16 QPR2 to stable in December, Google quickly released the next beta update as Android 16 QPR3 for beta testers to begin playing with. Now that we’ve had that initial build (and minor update) on our devices, Google is giving us the next. Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 just dropped and you can install it now.

Supported devices for the Android 16 QPR3 beta program still include Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold.

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2

Release date: January 14, 2026

Builds: CP11.251209.007.A1, CP11.251209.007 (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7)

Emulator support: TBA

Security patch level: 2026-01-05

Google Play services: 25.47.33

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 bug fixes: As for fixes, Google included at least 12 of them, thanks to reports from testers like you. You can view them all below.

An issue where the app drawer could become unresponsive when scrolling, which required updates to how UI elements were rendered.

Android Auto incorrectly logs extensive screen time, impacting battery life.

Graphical glitches and performance degradation when interacting with the notification shade in full-screen or PiP modes by improving display rendering.

An excessive battery drain issue occurring overnight by optimizing background process power consumption.

An issue where the battery charging limit was not being respected causing devices to charge to 100% instead of the set limit.

An issue where users experienced slow internet speeds on Wi-Fi due to a Wi-Fi connection bug.

A crash when accessing radio information settings.

Users experienced a noticeable delay and lack of feedback when switching audio outputs to speakerphone during calls; this was resolved by improving audio routing logic.

A display issue causing screen flickering when waking the device from Always-On Display by updating system webview.

An issue where certain apps, including Microsoft applications managed by Intune, were crashing on startup due to a compatibility problem with the Android system that has now been resolved.

An issue causing inconsistent or failed wireless charging and slow wired charging by improving the power management system.

System crashes that occurred when folding a foldable device with an app open by fixing an issue with activity lifecycle management during device state changes.

The OTA for Beta 2 should go lively shortly if it isn’t already. To check for it, head into Settings>System>Software updates. You can enroll your device for the Android Beta here if you haven’t already. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.

// Google