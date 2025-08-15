Google Contacts Adds More Customizable “Calling Card” Feature

Google is slow rolling out a new feature to Google Contacts that will let you better customize the calling cards that show when your favorite contacts call you. No, this isn’t at all like Apple’s fancy Contact Poster feature that lets you customize your own card for the world to see. Instead, this is like an upgraded throwback to the old days when people spent time customizing cards for other people.

Google Contacts “calling card” feature: The feature is selectively popping up in the Google Contacts app for those with version 4.61.28.792249534, just not everyone. Again, Google takes all of the fun out of the world of app updates by not giving us all the fun new stuff at the same time. I, for example, have had this version since yesterday and still don’t have the option to set a calling card for anyone. Super fun, Google. Thanks.

If you are lucky enough to have it, you’ll see a little notice when looking at contacts that says “Try adding a call card” and that you can “Customize how Name of Person appears during calls.”

Should you gain the access that Google won’t just give to everyone all at once, you’ll be able to set a smaller circular picture for people, as well as a calling card. The calling card is new and is a full-page image that can be set to show when someone calls you. You can even set fonts and the colors of those fonts. So fancy.

What’s the level of coolness in this feature? Probably a 3 out of 10. I feel like I’ve seen a lot of hype around it this morning, as if it compares on any level to Apple’s actually-cool Contact Poster feature, but this is more of a tedious silly idea that you have to do for each and every one of your contacts. Apple’s Contact Poster is a customizable screen that you set on your iPhone or Apple profile that then shares to people you call. In other words, you are in control of your profile, while this forces you to setup profiles for your contacts. Very different.

If you get it, let us know! We’d love to add some pics to this post.

Google Play Link: Google Contacts