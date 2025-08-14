A couple of new Samsung updates are rolling out this week. The seemingly supported-for-life Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is getting a fresh update, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are enjoying new builds with it.

None of the updates are bringing anything new other than “the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” Well, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are getting some sort of “performance improvements” too, according to Verizon. But that’s it. Security patches for the Note 20 are listed at July’s, while the Fold 6 and Flip 6 are at least getting August’s patches.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQSDHYG5

: N986USQSDHYG5 Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQSDHYG5

: N981USQSDHYG5 Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQS2BYGB

: F956USQS2BYGB Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQS2BYGB

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 joined the One UI 8 beta program yesterday, so feel free to join that if you want new toys to play with.

To check for updates on most Samsung phones, you’ll open Settings>Software update>Download and Install.

// Verizon