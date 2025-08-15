Sometimes the smallest change can bring the biggest moments of happiness. The proof in that idea is the addition of a “Mark as read” shortcut in Gmail notifications on Android, which appears to be widely rolling out after slow-rolling for something like 2 months. Google has blessed us, friends.

Gmail “Mark as read” notification: The change is incredibly small and is exactly as I described above – a new “Mark as read” option in notifications to…mark your emails as read without having to open them. You can see it in the image below that is from version 2025.08.04.79381390 of Gmail on Android.

Don’t like it? Tough. I’m not seeing any way to turn it off and it will likely just show up by default going forward. You can still change the Archive and Reply buttons, as far as I can tell, just not this “Mark as read” option.

And that’s it, that is the news of the day. Google is apparently also expanding its Material 3 Expressive vibes with Gmail, but the changes are so minor that I’m not sure you’ll be able to tell.

Google Play Link: Gmail

// 9to5Google