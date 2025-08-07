HBO Max About to Get “Aggressive” Against Your Password Sharing

For those of you into sharing your HBO Max account with family and friends, the folks running HBO Max would like you to know that they are about to come for you, in an “aggressive” manner.

HBO Max account and password sharing: During the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Q2 2025 earnings call, their president and CEO of Global Streaming & Games, Jean-Briac Perrette, was asked to provide an update on how they plan to convert “unauthorized” account shares into paying customers. Perrette responded by saying that they have big plans to address just that in the coming weeks.

After spending “several months” looking at their data sets to figure out “who is a legitimate user and who may not be legitimate,” HBO thinks they’ve got it all figured out and are ready to turn on “aggressive languaging” in order to let you know that it’s time to pay them. In fact, starting in September, that messaging will rollout and force you to take some sort of action in order to keep watching shows or movies. Previously, HBO was using a “fairly soft cancelable” message that could easily be dismissed if they thought you were account sharing.

While that messaging will start in September, by the 4th quarter of this year they will “tighten the messaging” around account sharing in a “much more aggressive fashion.”

Be warned, account sharing people.