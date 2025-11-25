Here’s an incredible subscription deal for you – HBO Max is down to $2.99/mo for a year for Black Friday. You don’t have to pay for the full year upfront either, as this is a straight-up monthly plan discount.

HBO MAX $2.99 PLAN DEAL: This is all pretty simple stuff as far as deals go. The HBO Max “Basic With Ads” plan has been dropped to $2.99/mo for the next 12 months. Unlike those wireless plan deals we shared, HBO isn’t even asking you to pay for it all upfront and is instead just asking you to sign-up whether you are a new or returning customer.

This plan typically runs $10.99/mo, so this is almost 75% off for a year. That’s one of the best deals you’ll find, assuming you can handle watching HBO Max content with some ads floating around and interrupting you at times. I mean, for that price, that’s probably just fine.

A couple of other notes here: 1) you can stream on 2 devices at once; 2) video resolution is in 1080p. This is the bottom HBO Max plan.

You shouldn’t need to do anything special to find this deal. Just head to the HBO Max site at the link below and it should be available in the middle of the site where you can shop for plans.

Shop HBO Max Plans