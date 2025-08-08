A new Pixel Watch 4 leak has arrived this morning and it shares a couple of important details that might make this version of Google’s smartwatch worth upgrading to. It’ll apparently have far better GPS accuracy, faster charging, and free data for 2 years if you go with the LTE model.

Pixel Watch 4 specs, promos: According to several images Tweeted by @evleaks, the Pixel Watch 4 will come in the expected two sizes of 41mm and 45mm. We’ll get the “Actua” display branding again, with peak brightness up to 3000 nits. There will be 40+ supported exercise modes out of the box, Loss of Pulse Detection, Gemini built-in, and ECG, SpO2, breathing rate, and HRV tracking. That’s all pretty normal stuff for a Wear OS smartwatch.

Where we’re seeing newness in this leak is in the battery life. Google materials are rating the 41mm at up to 30 hours and the 45mm at up to 40 hours, and that’s with the always-on display active. Should you turn that battery-draining feature off, that could mean far greater battery life. We had previously heard that we’d see upgrades here, but this sort of confirms that Google is predicting big things.

In related news there, the new PIN or sideways charging is rating at 25% faster using the Quick Charge Dock. That’s a solid boost that should leave you with the Pixel Watch 4 off your wrist for a lot less time.

In the workout department, the spec sheet shared says “Dual-frequency” GPS, which would be a first for the Pixel Watch line. This is really just for outdoor activities, like running, as it uses multiple signals to improve accuracy. It’s basically the standard for any fitness watch these days, so we’re happy to see Google finally adding it.

And finally, Google will apparently offer 2 years of data for free if you buy a Pixel Watch 4 (LTE). The offer mentions connectivity through Google Fi, requires no changes to a phone plan with Fi or a phone number, as there is no calling supported. But it will give you a data connection to bring your messages, navigation, and other apps on-the-go when your phone isn’t around.

I’m starting to really like what the Pixel Watch 4 is bringing.