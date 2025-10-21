HBO Max Prices Just Increased

Today is the day that Disney+ prices went up, so HBO decided to join in on that fun and do the same. Not even kidding here – HBO Max prices are going up as of today.

The latest HBO Max price increases are live right now for new subscribers, but HBO is giving current subscribers until November 20 before those prices increases truly hit. The increases aren’t massive, although they are still increases on top of the increases to everything else in life these days. So much winning.

The new HBO Max plan prices are as follows:

Basic with Ads

Monthly : $10.99/month (a $1/month increase) Yearly : $109.99/year (a $10/year increase)



Standard

Monthly : $18.49/month (a $1.50/month increase) Yearly : $184.99/year (a $15/year increase)



Premium

Monthly : $22.99/month (a $2/month increase) Yearly : $229.99/year (a $20/year increase)



Again, the prices above are live right now for new subscribers. However, current subscribers won’t be hit with the increases until November 20.

// HBO