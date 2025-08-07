When I said yesterday that the leaks of Google’s upcoming hardware line-up would only increase, this is what I meant – we now have 3 promo videos for you to watch, and yes, we’re still almost 2 full weeks from launch. There are 3 videos, one for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, one for the Pixel 10 Pro, and another for the Pixel Watch 4.

Pixel 10 Pro video leaks: All of the Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 videos were shared to Twitter by @evleaks and we’ve embedded the post below. They also shared a really clean shot of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold opened up, as well as some lifestyle shots of all products in super high quality.

Since these devices have leaked on levels we haven’t seen since the last Google launch, there isn’t a lot of new to capture. We get to see the premium materials, that Moonstone color that Google is really loving on, the supposedly updated hinge in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and all of the Pixel Watch 4.

Each video also ends with the shots we’ve included below that showcase the designs and their official names. Again, none of the info here is really new, but the images and videos certainly are. And how about that Pixel Watch 4 shot on the wrist – what band is that? I need it.

Tell us your thoughts. Or don’t. Moonstone.