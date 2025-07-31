Pixel Watch 4 Gets Unexpected Price Drop

Google, just drop the blog posts and a quick highlight video at this point – we know it all it seems. We’re still 20 days away from Google’s next hardware event, but I’m not sure there is much of a point in hosting one any more. What don’t we know? We just found out the prices on their phones yesterday, and now, we know the prices of the next Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch 4 prices: According to a new report, which is either incorrect or doesn’t know history, Google will keep the Pixel Watch 4 WiFi prices at the same place it had them at for the Pixel Watch 3. However, the LTE prices are $50 lower. The report suggests that prices are staying the same as last year, but their numbers don’t back that up.

Here is the Pixel Watch 4 price breakdown that is being reported today:

Pixel Watch 4 (41mm): $349 – WiFi/Bluetooth, $399 – LTE

Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): $399 – WiFi/Bluetooth, $449 – LTE

You see, the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) with LTE was $449 last year and the 45mm model was $499. Assuming these prices for the Pixel Watch 4 are correct, that’s a $50 decrease for LTE variants. That’d be great. But since the report has called the prices “the same,” it’s tough to really know what’s true and what isn’t. We’ll go with the Pixel Watch 4 prices above, as they have likely seen info suggesting those are the correct prices and they simply misspoke.

Knowing what we know about the Pixel Watch 4 (sizes and charging, specs), are we buying?

// Android Headlines