Samsung is rolling out the July patch to a number of Galaxy devices. Ranging from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy S23 series, the update is hitting a total seven new devices this week. That number can obviously change quickly, as Samsung tends to do these updates in batches.

Specifically, owners of Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy 23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Flip 5 should be on the lookout for the July security patch. Nothing is listed in the changelog beyond the patch. If you spot something else, you have to let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQSDHYG1

: N981USQSDHYG1 Note 20 Ultra : N986USQSDHYG1

: N986USQSDHYG1 S23 : S911USQS6DYG1

: S911USQS6DYG1 S23+ : S916USQS6DYG1

: S916USQS6DYG1 S23 Ultra : S918USQS6DYG1

: S918USQS6DYG1 Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6EYG7

: F946USQS6EYG7 Z Flip 5: F731USQS6EYG7

Get on it.

// Verizon