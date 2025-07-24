Here’s the Pixel Watch 4 in 2 Sizes and Its New Charger

Google’s Pixel Watch 4 has now arrived in official-looking render form, giving us a first potentially real look at both sizes of the smartwatch. We are also getting a first look at its new charging system, which could lead to more repair opportunities.

Google Pixel Watch 4 sizes, colors: The Pixel Watch 4 will once again come in two sizes of 41mm and 45mm. Google plans to ship similar bands to last year, all of which attach with their still-frustrating-to-use proprietary attachment system. But the colors of the watches should arrive as Silver, Moonstone, Black, and Gold, with various bands attached.

The designs are very similar to past designs, but the specs could change some on the inside. We’ve previously talked about a new co-processor helping manage the daily stuff, bigger batteries in both models with much longer than expected battery life, and higher peak brightness in the displays.

Pixel Watch 4 new charger: One area that will certainly change is how the Pixel Watch 4 charges. Google is introducing a new PIN-like system on the side of the watch (that we first saw here), which also means a new charger. You can see the charger below and a Pixel Watch 4 docked on it.

This new system means there are no charging contacts on the back of the watch and that makes some sense, since the Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to have a whole new system of sensors on its backside. A PIN contact system may also lead to 25% faster charge times, plus the bonus of your watch acting like a bedside clock, for those who don’t wear it to bed.

Unfortunately, all of your old Pixel Watch chargers will not work with the Pixel Watch 4. Throw them in the trash…or re-purpose or something.

We upgrading to Pixel Watch 4?

