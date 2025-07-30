Google’s August 20 launch event for the Pixel 10 series is coming up quick, and likely due to that, we’re learning a bit more than we should about the new devices before the company has a chance to announce it. This week, after we’ve seen the phones from all sorts of angles and learned about specs, we’re seeing the last important piece of the puzzle: pricing.

Pixel 10 series gets no price increase: According to the latest leak of intel, pricing goes completely unchanged across the entire Pixel 10 lineup. From the Pixel 10 to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, there are no price increases. However, there is a slight difference which makes it appear there is a price increase. Allow me a moment to explain.

Google is axing the 128GB model of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, making its starting price appear higher, but that is because the base model is now the 256GB model. It’s the same exact price as the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 256GB model, so again, there is no price increase, just a removal of the 128GB from the lineup. Please, put the pitchfork down.

Pixel 10 Lineup Pricing: Pixel 1o (128GB) will start at $799, Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) will start at $999, Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) will start at $1,199, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will start at $1,799.

We understand that many feel the Pixel 10 lineup upgrades are considered incremental, but from the leaks we have seen, there is more to it. For example, Google’s implementation of Qi2 magnets for wireless charging is going to be a big bump in quality of life, plus battery upgrades are expected across the board. And for the foldable fans, Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have an IP68 rating, which is wild.

Considering prices are set to remain unchanged, if you’re someone who didn’t upgrade to the Pixel 9, then the Pixel 10 should be certainly worth the upgrade in 2025.

