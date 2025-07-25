Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone is the Play

Thanks to long time leaker @evleaks, we’re getting additional looks at Google’s upcoming lineup of devices that are scheduled to be announced on August 20. We got a fresh look at the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel Watch 4, and a set of Pixel Buds all in the latest Google color option: Moonstone.

We have seen previous images of this Moonstone option, but certainly not like this. There’s great shots of the backside of the device, as well as the side with the buttons. Same goes for the Pixel Watch 4, which we’ve also seen recently, as well as the Pixel Buds.

Maybe Moonstone isn’t your vibe? That’s okay then, Google is cooking up four colors for the Pixel 10, at least according to what we’ve seen leaked so far: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade. Jade looks lovely as it sports a wee bit o’ gold on the backside. Not a bad looking color.

Below you can take a look at the upcoming Pixel Buds in Moonstone too.

And here’s a few more images, definitely confirming in our mind that Moonstone is the play.

// @evleaks