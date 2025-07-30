Nothing is opening a closed Android 16 beta to Phone 3 owners, specifically for those who don’t mind working closely with the company to root out bugs and provide feedback on the software.

Nothing is very clear that Nothing OS 4.0 (based on Android 16) is beta software and could be unstable. However, the overall goal is focused, “on delivering Android 16’s native features as well as implementing a more robust design system which will set the foundation for a more cohesive UI moving forward.”

You should apply if: You own a Phone (3) and use it daily

You are willing to give regular feedback to our team

You will maintain high standards of information security

You understand that Beta software can be unstable and are prepared for the possibility that some features may not work as expected

You are prepared to participate from August 2025 – early September.

If you own a Nothing Phone 3 and want to provide assistance to the Nothing team, you can follow the link below to get yourself signed up.

// Nothing