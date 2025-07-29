It’s Tuesday, so we received notification from T-Mobile again this week that customers have just one week left to redeem their free year of DoorDash DoorPass. We’ve already mentioned this multiple times, so we will keep this short.

This perk is valued at $120 and Kellen explained it perfectly the last time around. DashPass costs $10/month, granting you $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders. So not only are you getting $120 of value for free, but you’re open to saving a ton of money if you frequently use the service. It’s a very good promotion on T-Mobile’s part.

To claim, T-Mobile customers open the T-Life app and head into the Benefits tab. Once there, scroll a bit until you see the big square for “Free DashPass.” Tap that offer and then “Redeem” on the following page. From there, click another “Redeem” button that will redirect you to DoorDash, where you will login and then “Redeem Your DashPass” offer. Easy.

Once added to your account, it’s free for 12 months. These offers sometimes auto-renew, so be sure to mark the date of “your next charge” to remember to cancel, unless T-Mobile offers it for free again. They’ve suggested this will carry on for more than just one year, which is exciting.

This offer needs to be redeemed by August 5.

