I’ve been known to edit a photo from time to time, but apparently not nearly as much as some other people. Over on reddit, many people are asking Google to revert its latest Google Photos editor change. Could it really be that bad?

User Smoke-away makes a compelling case, with bulleted highlights of the issues they are facing. For example, they mention “Pop and Sharpen shouldn’t be actions that are applied,” but should be sliders like before the app was updated. Additionally, “Crop corners should not be displayed the entire time,” and, “The sliders don’t slightly lock in the 0 reset position. So if you’re sliding right and left it’s difficult to tell where 0 is without looking.”

I’ll be honest, that last one resonates with me entirely, but I couldn’t quite recreate it on my Google Photos app. When editing something like Brightness or Contrast and sliding from zero to the left or right, there was a slight pause when it was reset to zero, but no vibration or any sort of feedback.

I could semi-recreate the crop corners issue. Once you crop a photo, Photos still displays the part of the photo you cropped, making the space you’re working with appear smaller. However, once you head into a different tool, the cropped area seems to fall off. Maybe I don’t understand what the actual issue is with that one?

This user doesn’t seem to be alone. There are many people in that thread that seem to have similar issues with the updated editor. I guess I haven’t been using it as much to notice these things. People being, they are asking Google to revert back to the old editor, maybe until they work the kinks out with the new one. That doesn’t sound like something Google would do, but you never know.

Does anyone here have Photos editor complaints?