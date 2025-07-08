Gmail is getting a new “Manage Subscriptions” feature that probably sounds familiar, and that’s because it was first revealed almost 3 months ago now. Well, Google did it subtly through a support page that was spotted, only they never made a public announcement around it. We’re now at the public part and so you might finally see it in your inbox.

Gmail “Manage Subscriptions” Feature: Back in April, we first learned that Google was adding a new “Manage Subscriptions” option in the side menu of its mobile apps. This new area would try and bring together a list of all of the subscriptions it could track that you were subscribed to. It would then give you options to quickly unsubscribe to them one by one in hopes that you could clean up your messy inbox.

You can see how this will look above, with the “Manage subscriptions” option sitting towards the bottom of your slideout menu on mobile. It’ll live in the sidebar on the web, just under your Categories section. I’m actually seeing it on the web already, just not in any app yet.

It’s pretty useful in that it brings in all of the stuff you might be subscribed to, lets you know how many emails that subscription has sent you “recently,” and then offers a button to unsubscribe with a simple confirmation pop-up. And once you confirm in the pop-up, Google should take care of the rest by submitting the request on your behalf. You shouldn’t be taken to an external page to further confirm from the subscription’s site.

Google says today that this feature is now rolling out on the web, as well as Android and iOS in select countries.

// Google