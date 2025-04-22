Gmail users on Android should be on the lookout for a new Manage Subscriptions tab, making the action of unsubscribing from annoying email lists a very simple process.

We received the tab as part of a server side change. Once live, you hit that new Manage Subscriptions tab and you’re taken to a page that automatically populates your email subscriptions. You’re shown how many emails you receive from each list, then listed next to each subscription is an unsubscribe button. Gmail says it may take a few days for the senders to stop sending emails, but that’s typical.

This same feature should be rolling out to both iOS and desktop users, so that’s good. We aren’t seeing it yet on any devices besides our Pixel. Google’s website specifically shows that it is coming to a range of devices.

Thank you, Gmail team.

// Google Support