Last year, Google slowly began rolling out the ability for users to change their account usernames. The company announced today that now everyone in the US can get in on this action, so long as your type of account supports it.

The process is relatively straightforward, though, be aware that there’s a laundry list of things you’ll need to ensure for a smooth transition. For example, think of all of the services you use to log into with your Google account. Google says, “We recommend that you backup your data as a precaution. Also, some of your app settings may be reset.”

On the upside, you don’t lose your original username. Once you transition, it will be set as an alternate email. Then, moving forward, you’ll receive email at both the old and new addresses.

How to Change

On your computer visit myaccount.google.com/google-account-email. You may be asked to sign in.

At the top left, click “Personal info”

Click Email > Google Account email

> Under “Google Account email”, click Change Google Account email. If you don’t have this option, it might not be possible to change your Google Account email. If you do have this option, move to step 2.

If this sounds like something you’ve wanted to do, maybe because you have an old cringey username, have at it.

// Google [2]