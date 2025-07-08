Need another deal? No, you don’t, but I have one. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is $350 off through Amazon because of the Prime Day deals situation excessively running for the next couple of days.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Prime Day Deal – $365 off: Depending on your requirements, you could save up to $365 off on the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the moment. Amazon has dropped the price of the 512GB model by that much on a couple of colors. With that discount, you go from $1,419 to $1,054. However, if you want to spend under $1,000, the 256GB version is $350 off and down to $949.99.

You decide how much storage you need in your $1,000 phone, which probably means you guesstimating on how long you might end up keeping it. Trade-in regularly through Samsung to get the best deal when the new model launches? I’d go 256GB. Keep it for years until the buttons fall off? Go 512GB.

Here’s our Galaxy S25 Ultra review for those who need to know more.

Amazon Deal Link