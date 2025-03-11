Comcast announced speed boosts for its home internet customers today, which is cool, but even cooler for mobile device lovers such as ourselves, select customers are getting a free line of Xfinity Mobile.

As the company details, when an Internet customer (new and existing) subscribes to a plan with speeds of 400Mbps or faster, they’re eligible for a year of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile. These plans typically run at $30/month and include 30GB of “premium” data and then unlimited data at reduced speeds.

For some people, this could save them a good amount of money, so it’s not a bad offer.

To take advantage, simply contact Xfinity and set it up.

// Xfinity