Select Xfinity Internet Customers Get Free Xfinity Mobile Line

Comcast announced speed boosts for its home internet customers today, which is cool, but even cooler for mobile device lovers such as ourselves, select customers are getting a free line of Xfinity Mobile.

As the company details, when an Internet customer (new and existing) subscribes to a plan with speeds of 400Mbps or faster, they’re eligible for a year of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile. These plans typically run at $30/month and include 30GB of “premium” data and then unlimited data at reduced speeds.

For some people, this could save them a good amount of money, so it’s not a bad offer.

To take advantage, simply contact Xfinity and set it up.

