Xfinity Mobile introduced two new unlimited plans for customers to choose from this week: Unlimited and Unlimited Plus.

Like we’ve seen from other carriers, the idea is straightforward. The more lines you have, the bigger your discount. For example, a single line on Unlimited costs you $40, but if you have four lines, your total is just $100/month. That’s a lot of savings.

Same applies the the Plus plan. Starting at $50/mo, but including faster mobile hotspot data and higher resolution video streaming, an account with four lines can be had for just $140. That adds up to $60/month in savings. Both tiers offer 5G+ speeds, as well as hotspot access, but again, Unlimited Plus has more “premium data” and faster hotspot speeds.

New Plan Overview

