It was late last year when Google and Samsung began teasing the future of Android: Android XR. Since then, we’ve been hearing a lot about Google’s plans to partner with multiple companies to release headsets and all sorts of glasses, but no actual launch dates. This week, a new report tells us exactly when to expect Samsung’s upcoming headset.

According to a South Korean outlet, we can look forward to Samsung’s headset launch in October, specifically October 13. It will first launch in South Korea, but then should make its way to additional markets, including the US. US launch dates are not yet confirmed.

Android XR Teaser Next Month: At its Unpacked event that is rumored for next month, Samsung is expected to tease the device and hopefully even have a demo or two of the unit in action. That could definitely help build some hype, but we do already have an idea of what Google has in store for Android XR.

While Google and other Android makers are typically ahead of the curve, Apple’s Vision Pro headset has been on the market for some time, not really making a dent in Meta’s VR headset marketshare. Its price tag doesn’t help at $3,500, so ultimately, Samsung’s pricing and 3rd-party app/experience support will likely determine if this headset will be a success.

We’re coming up on July and Samsung’s rumored Unpacked event, so we will likely be hearing more official details soon. Stay posted.

// newspim (South Korean) | SamMobile