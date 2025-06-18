Pixel Owners Say Android 16 Update Forcing Them to Give Up

With the release of stable Android 16 to all of the Pixel owners who weren’t a part of the beta program, we sort of expected to hear some complaints. Things change with new Android versions, big updates often mess with settings or apps, and people are generally opposed to changes if they bring any sort of inconvenience to their old way of life. But man, this Android 16 update, which I’d argue is relatively minor, sure has ruffled some feathers.

Android 16 update problems on Pixel phones: Earlier this week, a reddit thread popped up with one Pixel owner claiming that they were “giving up Pixel as [their] primary device” because the Android 16 update has created “an absolutely inconsistent and unreliable experience” as a device they use for work. They shared several issues they had, most of which sound like modem and connectivity problems, but they seemed to reach a new peak after receiving Android 16.

In their reddit thread, they opened by acknowledging the chance to “receive a lot of downvotes” for the complaints, but that didn’t happen at all. In fact, the thread has over 600 upvotes at this point, almost 500 comments, and plenty of folks sharing similar frustrations with Android 16.

I’ve got to admit that I’m a bit surprised to see this kind of thread. I’ve been on Android 16 through developer previews and all of the betas and found it to be mostly good. I do recall having notification delays on the regular, not-great battery life, and weird brightness issues. Google attempted to take care of some of that in the stable build, according to their list of fixes. I couldn’t confirm those fixes since I’m now on QPR1 builds, but it sure seems like there are lingering issues.

One of the top comments (almost 300 upvotes) lists 6 items that they claim weren’t there before Android 16 and that they are seeing the issues on a Pixel 9 Pro XL and a Pixel 7. They mentioned odd brightness adjustments, overheating, unresponsive when tapping to wake, lock screen lag, proximity sensor issues, and random slowdowns. They do suggest that restarts temporarily fix some of the problems, but that’s not exactly a proper solution.

Under that comment, the number of people confirming similar issues is much longer than you might expect. While there are folks who claim to have perfect devices that are now better with Android 16, there is a large group experiencing problems. It’s clear that many are having issues with Android 16.

That said, the rest of the comments lean more towards the crowd of people that are having less issues with Android 16 or at least not seeing those we just talked through. Some offered opinions on why the OP is having problems, while others said plainly that they have “No issues at all.” Unfortunately, all of those experiencing so many bugs probably need a factory reset, which is never a fun solution.

For those having issues, I’d tell them to give that a try before giving up on Pixel phones and jumping to Samsung or OnePlus or Apple, as so many claim they may now do.

How has your Android 16 experience been?