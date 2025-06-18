The prepaid wireless market is the place I think most should put their focus at the moment if they are carrier shopping, mostly because the standard carrier plans are insanely priced these days and have stripped out most of the features that once made them worth locking onto. Prepaid, on the other hand, is filled with value and more options than ever. From Mint to Visible to Verizon’s own, there are tons of low-cost options that are worth a look.

New T-Mobile Prepaid Plans: I bring that up because T-Mobile has introduced new prepaid plans todays, but I’m not exactly sure they would be on my short list of prepaid plans to jump on. Still, you should know about them, as they at least come with a 5-year price guarantee, since the prepaid industry is likely next for sweeping price increases.

T-Mobile has 3 new plans – Starter Monthly ($40), Unlimited Monthly ($45), and Unlimited Plus Monthly ($60). All of those prices I mentioned are with autopay, and of course, those “Unlimited” plans have plenty of limits, because that term remains meaningless in the wireless industry. Basically, you have those starting prices on single lines that I just mentioned, followed by $30 increases for each line you add on all plans. The 5-year price guarantee is on the “price of talk, text, and 5G data” for the next five years.

As far as features go, we actually get a pretty clean breakdown of the plan features in the image above that T-Mobile shared. There’s unlimited talk and text on all plans, along with data caps on “Premium High-Speed” data. Those caps are 15GB for the Starter Monthly and 50GB for the two Unlimited plans. Weirdly, regular 5G data is not unlimited on the Starter plan, but is included in the Unlimited plans. So after you run out of the 15GB of high-speed data on Starter, you get 2G speeds? That’s how the old 10GB plan worked, so we’ll assume the same here.

I will also point out that this is the first time I’ve seen T-Mobile separate their data into two categories. For these prepaid plans, they are now setting limits on “Premium High-Speed” data and then offering up other limits for “Unlimited 5G data.” Previous prepaid plans from them just said “Unlimited 5G data” and you got whatever the network could give you. Even on the regular T-Mobile unlimited plans, while they list the data as “Unlimited premium data,” the broadband facts categorize it with the same speeds as prepaid. This likely just means the limits before you get deprioritized on the network. We’ll try to find out more. (UPDATE: Yep, that’s exactly what the separation of those lines means.)

For hotspot, we get various options depending on the plan, but the top tier plan only gets you 5GB of high-speed data, followed by 3G speeds. For comparison, the previous top tier T-Mobile Prepaid (“Unlimited Plus”) had 10GB of hotspot data.

Finally, Starter and Unlimited have no international or Canada/Mexico connections, but the Unlimited Plus has both. On that plan, you get unlimited texting to 215+ countries, as well as unlimited talk and text while roaming in Canada and Mexico.

So yeah, T-Mobile has new prepaid plans and they launch June 24. You’ll get much more value from places like Mint Mobile and Visible. I’m actually not sure why you would consider these new plans, unless that 5-year price lock is super important.

