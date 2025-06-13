Pixel 9 can still be had for a low of $599 ($200 off), a great entry price for a really great phone.

While some could argue that buying last year’s phone is silly with the next Pixel models coming soon, we know that the Pixel 10 won’t be priced at a low of $599. And from renders we’ve all seen, we also have the idea that the Pixel 10 won’t bring any major hardware changes. If you need a new phone, but don’t want to break the bank, the Pixel 9 is a good buy.

Getting yourself a new Pixel also means you get to play with the latest Android 16 beta, which has been quite fun. It has Material 3 Expressive, plus there’s even talks about a native flashlight control coming soon. Semi-seriously, that’s worth the upgrade right there.

We have reviews of the Pixel 9 (here) and the Pixel 9 Pro (here) for those who need them.