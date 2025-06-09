Android 16 Arrives June 10

Wondering when we might see the final/stable release of Android 16 on your Pixel device? How does tomorrow sound?

Android 16 official release date: Google confirmed the news tonight in a social media post, saying, “It’s almost time for the Android 16 release!” and that they would “See you back here tomorrow.” For those in weird time zones, they are suggesting that June 10 is the day they will release Android 16 to stable.

I guess that means we’ll have more for you tomorrow. 😉

Oh, this isn’t the update with Material 3 Expressive. This is the update we started testing in November of 2024 and that saw a 4th beta in April. The big shiny update with the new Material 3 Expressive UI should be here in the fall with the stable release of Android 16 QPR1, which you can test by being in the Android Beta Program.