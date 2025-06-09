Google switched the Pixel Watch update cadence to quarterly at the end of last year, saying at the time that they would deliver the first update of 2025 in March and then promising the next in June. They ended up having to issue another update before June to take care of some bugs, but we’re now in June and that promised update is arriving, at least according to Verizon.

June Pixel Watch update: We do not yet have an official update changelog from Google, but Verizon has posted updated pages for the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3 that share some details. The build will land on all watches as BW1A.250605.004 and includes the following:

The most up to date Android security patches for your device.

New watch faces.

Wallet on Wear: Express Transit (tap and go).

Surface specific favorites: Set your favorite home controls specific to your watch.

Stability and performance improvements.

Google may have more to say about this update once they make it official. I also get the feeling that Verizon has slipped up here by sharing this info (image), as the release date says June 3 and we’re 6 days from then without anyone receiving this update. Maybe it’ll drop this week?

If you’d like to check for the update, try this old Wear OS update trick.