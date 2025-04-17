First teased yesterday, the Android 16 Beta 4 update is now available to all of Google’s still-supported Pixel devices. This will be the last scheduled update in Google’s Android 16 beta program, which includes the latest fixes and optimizations, as well as making the beta available on more devices.

As far as what’s new in this Beta 4 build, Google didn’t reveal anything in their developer blog post. There is a chance that we get almost nothing new, since this is as close to a final build as we’ll see before it goes stable, likely at Google I/O in May.

Google should be posting files at any moment.

DOWNLOAD ANDROID 16 BETA 4 ON PIXEL: For those looking to get Beta 4 up and running on your supported Pixel device, it’s easy to do since the Android Beta Program is available. Of course, you could flash images and go through all of that, you just don’t have to. At this point, we are well into the Android 16 Beta program and the updates arrive over-the-air.

Here’s the full list of Android 16 Beta devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a (soon?)

And here are your options to get Android 16 Beta 3 on your device:

Easiest way : If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 16 Beta 4 is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button next to your device on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 16 over-the-air.

: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 16 Beta 4 is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button next to your device on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 16 over-the-air. Already on an Android 16 Beta build : If you are already on an Android 16 Beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 4 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

: If you are already on an Android 16 Beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 4 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process. Flash an image: Want to get updated in the fastest possible way by flashing a factory image or OTA file through adb? That’s always an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images will be available too. You’ll find Android 16 Beta 4 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

// Android Developers