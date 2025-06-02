After learning that we can expect to see the Pixel 10 series launch on August 13, we’re now getting treated to some real life photos of the Pixel 10 Pro. Clearly a prototype unit, with its engraved prototype indicator on the backside, these photos confirm that Pixel fans shouldn’t expect any massive hardware design changes from Google in 2025.

The person snapping the shots gives us a look at the phone’s backside and its triple camera setup, along with looks at the bottom of the phone and top of the phone. Our eyes don’t make out any noteworthy changes, though, if you were a fan of the Pixel 9 design, then we don’t see why the Pixel 10 would make you feel any different. It’s still a great looking device.

We also get a few chipset details thanks to these photos. It seems basically confirmed that the Pixel 10 series will feature the Tensor G5, but where it’s noted to be using a 5nm process, we believe that in shown in error. Tensor G5 is believed to be produced by TSMC using its 3nm process.

Pixel 10 Pro, codenamed Blazer, is reported to launch August 13.

