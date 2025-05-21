Nothing Phone 3 Launch Teased for July

Nothing is firing up the hypetrain for its next phone, Nothing Phone 3. With a video that flashes “3” three times, plus the words, “It’s a magic number,” the company says that the phone is coming this July.

Thankfully, Nothing is one of those companies that won’t make us wait long to learn more. Phone launches for them are always pageants, so we will surely learn about specs and design details well ahead of July.

Nothing Phone 2 was a solid device. We look forward to the next iteration.

// Nothing