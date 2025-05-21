Android Auto is Finally Getting Video Streaming Apps and Browsers

We first learned that Gemini would come to cars a week before yesterday’s I/O keynote, but to no one’s surprise, Google had some other news to share this week for its car platforms. For Android Auto users, the biggest news is related to the apps you’ll soon be able to launch when your phone is attached. There are two categories that will be welcomed with smiles.

Google quietly announced this week that both video and browser apps are coming to Android Auto. They would only label them as “coming soon,” but this is essentially the first we’ve heard of this. And look, this is huge news for those who use Android Auto, park a car, and need on-screen access to video apps or a browser to look something up.

For video apps on Android Auto, Google said that this will initially be available to phones running Android 16 and on select “compatible cars.” They also hinted at a being-parked requirement, which sure makes a lot of sense.

As for browser apps on Android Auto, Google didn’t reveal any other details other than the “coming soon” you are seeing in the image below. Since browsers are still so new to Cars with Google built-in (labeled as “in Beta”), this one could take longer than the video apps access. I really hope that once they do, they bring Chrome and add Cast support, like they did with Rivian vehicles.

We’ll let you know if Google makes either category available.

