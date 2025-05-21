3rd-party renders for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic have hit the web, detailing what is reported to be the supposed successor to last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The renders show a smartwatch that looks quite similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but one key difference is the return of the rotating bezel. This should please many Galaxy Watch fans. Specs include a large 1.5-inch display, 450mAh battery, dimensions of 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm, and a single size offering of 47mm.

The design itself is nearly identical to Galaxy Watch Ultra. We have two buttons on the right side that sandwich the orange action button, along with external speakers on the other side. The back has all of the health tracking sensors, plus the same buttons for unlocking the straps. Basically, this looks like a Galaxy Watch Ultra that Samsung added a rotating bezel to, which is cool enough.

We expect this device, along with the regular Galaxy Watch 8, to launch in the second half of 2025.

Thoughts?

// SammyGuru