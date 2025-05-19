Earlier this month, we saw the upcoming OnePlus Pad 3 make its way through the FCC. That gave us good hope that OnePlus would launch the device here in the US. This morning, the company has confirmed that on June 5, OnePlus Pad 3 will be made official and that there will be US availability.

There are still many unknowns for OnePlus Pad 3, but the company has confirmed a few other details. The tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, plus there are plenty of ways to save money on the device once it launches. Those who register on the OnePlus website will save $30 on the tablet, a trade-in program will be available, and students get an extra 10% off,

The big offer from OnePlus is two free gifts when you pre-order. You can choose from a OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard, OnePlus Stylo 2, and OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case. That’s up to $269 worth of free goodies when you buy OnePlus Pad 3.

June 5, mark the calendars. We will update with all of the tablet’s details when we have them.