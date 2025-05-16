Regardless of public opinion on Galaxy S25 Edge, there’s still no questioning that the best time to buy the phone is during Samsung’s pre-order period. That time is still active, with Samsung offering enhanced trade-in deals, plus free doubled storage to buyers.

For not much longer, you can get Samsung’s ultra-slim device for as low as $469. That’s for the 512GB model, typically priced at $1219. Along with free doubled storage, those with a trade-in can get as much as $630 towards purchase. We have yet to have an issue with Samsung’s trade-in process, so we continue to recommend it to people.

$50 BONUS CREDIT: Finally, if you hit that link below, you’ll get a $50 bonus credit to spend on things like accessories.

In total, you have $800 in savings on the Galaxy S25 Edge, a very thin device (5.8mm) with a titanium frame, the latest One UI 7, plus a 200MP camera that should be quite good. That puts you at $469.99 today, thanks to the instant trade-in discount. Have at it.