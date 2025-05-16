Droid Life

DEAL: Save Most on Galaxy S25 Edge When You Pre-Order, Free Doubled Storage (65% Off)

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Regardless of public opinion on Galaxy S25 Edge, there’s still no questioning that the best time to buy the phone is during Samsung’s pre-order period. That time is still active, with Samsung offering enhanced trade-in deals, plus free doubled storage to buyers.

For not much longer, you can get Samsung’s ultra-slim device for as low as $469. That’s for the 512GB model, typically priced at $1219. Along with free doubled storage, those with a trade-in can get as much as $630 towards purchase. We have yet to have an issue with Samsung’s trade-in process, so we continue to recommend it to people.

$50 BONUS CREDIT: Finally, if you hit that link below, you’ll get a $50 bonus credit to spend on things like accessories.

In total, you have $800 in savings on the Galaxy S25 Edge, a very thin device (5.8mm) with a titanium frame, the latest One UI 7, plus a 200MP camera that should be quite good. That puts you at $469.99 today, thanks to the instant trade-in discount. Have at it.

